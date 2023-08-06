BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police used a taser to subdue a man who had been reportedly barricaded in a home in Dorchester on Sunday with a knife.

Officers responding to a report of an armed man barricaded in a home on Seaver Street shut down the area to traffic and worked to communicate with the man.

“It was like a movie,” said Jason McMiller, who was visiting friends in the area and found himself in the middle of the situation.

“The first thing I saw was the SWAT team gathered in the area, clearly everyone was out of the house, it went on for a couple hours, after that they got the guy out of the house, tasers was applied, and everything was secure.”

McMiller said the man was seen wandering the area in the days before the standoff.

“If it is a mental situation, that he gets the help that he needs,” McMillan said about the situation.

Cellphone video showed heavily armed officers tasing the man before running up the steps to the porch and placing him into custody.

It’s unclear if he is facing any criminal charges.

There were no reported injuries.

