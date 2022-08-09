NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WHDH) - Police arrested several people after a fight broke out onboard a Block Island Ferry.

A newly released video shows police pulling up behind the boat Monday night and jumping onboard.

When the ferry docked in Narragansett, police swarmed onto the ship and used K9s to search it.

“Rough, you didn’t feel safe, and I’m from Florida,” said one witness describing the scene.

State Police said seven people were arrested and are facing disorderly conduct charges. Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

