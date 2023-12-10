TISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tisbury police shared a heartwarming video Saturday showing officers going above and beyond to track down a dog that had been on the loose for more than a day.

The dog, Trixie, had been spotted in the area of Beach Road in Vineyard Haven on Thursday after more than 30 hours away from home.

Using the department’s drone, the video shows officers tracking the dog and eventually catching it and returning it to its owner.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)