President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump marked 24 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks at a service at the Pentagon.

“We will defend the nation they served, the values they upheld and the freedom for which they died,” Trump said. “We will support our troops, we will protect our families, and we will preserve the American way of life for every future generation.

“We will build taller, grow stronger, fight harder and soar higher, and together we will go forward as one people with one heart, one faith, one flag and one glorious destiny under almighty God,” Trump said.

