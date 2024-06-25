DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Following weeks of testimony, the prosecution in the Karen Read trial gave a closing argument after the defense Tuesday.

Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally began his hour-long argument forcefully, recalling statements several witnesses said Read made as first responders were trying to save her boyfriend John O’Keefe’s life during a snowstorm in Canton.

“‘I hit him, I hit him, I hit him, I hit him.’ Those are the words of the defendant four times, according to the testimony of four witnesses who overheard and observed those statements from the defendant on Jan. 29, 2022,” Lally said.

Lally asked jurors to use their common sense while considering Read’s fate. He displayed a timeline of events and also played jurors some of Read’s angry voicemail messages left on O’Keefe’s phone as he lay dying.

“I [expletive] hate you,” the voicemail said.

Lally revisited evidence that Read intentionally backed her SUV into O’Keefe before leaving him to die at the home of another Boston police officer — Brian Albert.

Key prosecution witnesses, including Kerry Roberts, Brian Albert, Jennifer McCabe, and Colin Albert, sat with O’Keefe’s family in the courtroom.

The defense has suggested that the Alberts, along with ATP Federal Agent Brian Higgins, who was at a party at the home, could have killed O’Keefe in a drunken fight. Lally scoffed at the defense theory.

“Criminal mastermind genius that Brian Albert is — 28 years on the Boston Police Department — he’s then going to just leave John O’Keefe on his front lawn? Really?” Lally said.

Lally acknowledged State Police Homicide Detective Michael Proctor wrote some terrible things about Read in his text messages. But, he said, that doesn’t mean Proctor’s investigation was compromised.

“What do you not see in those text messages? You don’t see any discussion or any illusion of any conspiracy, of him framing of the defendant, of him planting of any evidence,” Lally said. “No evidence whatsoever. Why? Because it didn’t happen.”

Judge Beverly Cannone gave each side 60 minutes to make their cases to the jury. Despite two warnings that Lally was running low on time, Cannone had to cut the prosecutor’s pitch off mid-sentence.

“Mr. Lally, I have to stop. You’ve gone over,” she said.

Lally asked for one more sentence, and was allowed to say that there’s enough evidence of guilt to convict Read of the three charges she faces.

“And I would ask that you find her so. Thank you,” Lally said.

In his closing argument, Lally also mentioned that O’Keefe’s DNA was found on Read’s bumper and that cell phone data showed that O’Keefe never went inside the house, and instead out on the lawn the entire time.

