PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A Providence man stopped a steal from his own car while he was inside it.

Surveillance video captures the moment Francisco Medrano fought off four men who tried to the catalytic converter from his car.

The masked men left the Medrano with several injuries, including staples in his head.

The thieves ran off without the converter, but Medrano’s Jeep needs repairs.

“I just hope that all this stops, people being real petty,” Medrano said. “Either I or they could have lost their life over something so petty.”

Catalytic converters can go for hundred of dollars and the cost to replace them can be even higher for car owners.

