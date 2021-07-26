WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Wellesley Police Department is thanking members of the public who helped identify two suspects who were arrested for allegedly stealing an 8-month-old black lab puppy — who was returned to her owner Sunday during an emotional reunion at the police station.

A family on Redwing Road called the police Thursday to report that their beloved puppy, Ember, was missing from their front yard.

Over the next few days, officers went door-to-door, talking to residents and neighbors and collecting home surveillance video, which showed one vehicle in particular that had circled the family’s home prior to Ember’s disappearance and tracked the license plate to a home in Framingham.

After surveilling the suspect’s home, police say they observed, in plain sight, Ember being let out into the yard from the suspect’s home.

A 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene and a 32-year-old woman will be summonsed to court in connection with the incident.

The man was arraigned Monday in Dedham District Court on charges of receiving stolen property valued above $1,200 and conspiracy.

The female suspect will be arraigned at a future date.

Police shared a video Monday showing the moment Ember was returned to her owners.

“The Wellesley Police Department would like to thank all the citizens in the Redwing Road and Cedar Street neighborhoods that we spoke to over the course of the last few days. Without the help of the neighbors, this case would probably not have had such a great ending,” police said in a statement.

