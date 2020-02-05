CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WHDH) — A puppy who was inside a vehicle when it was stolen waved her tail in excitement as detectives reunited her with her owner Tuesday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department posted a touching video on Facebook, showing the dog’s owner shrieking in delight as the pup squirmed with excitement in her arms.

The puppy, named Ruby, had been in her owner’s vehicle when it was stolen last Saturday.

Detectives found Ruby and her cage, which they also gave back to her owner.

