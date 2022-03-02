(WHDH)– A smash and dash was caught on camera in Colorado after an alleged car thief slammed right through the doors of a donut shop.

A father can be seen diving for his 4-year-old son who just barely avoided being hit.

“The dad grabbed his son and jumped right where you’re standing. My first reaction was where’s the kid where’s the kid,” said shop owner Kirk Manzanares.

Manzanares saw it all first-hand — Including the moment when the two men in the car ran away from the scene.

He said the cement polls that once stood outside the shop are what kept this situation from taking a tragic turn. Along with the father’s quick actions to pull his son out of the way.

The shop was seriously damaged and will have to close for a while.

“It’s probably going to be a significant cost,” Manzanares said. “And we just really hope the insurance company shines through.”

The two men accused in the crash have not been arrested yet.

