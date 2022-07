PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - PORTLAND, MAINE (WHDH) — A man documented on TikTok the moment he caught a blue lobster in Portland Harbor, Maine over the weekend.

The man, Chris Green, can be seen holding the blue lobster as it squirms around.

Experts say the chance of finding a blue lobster is estimated at about one in two million.

