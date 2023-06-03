BOSTON (WHDH) - Athletes from around the world wowed the crowd in Boston on Saturday for the kick off of the 2023 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.

Twelve male and 12 female participants dove at least 70 feet from a platform at the top of the Institution of Contemporary Art in the Seaport. Individually, the athletes will be competing for points toward the title in the globetrotting World Series.

The Seaport is the only site in North America that will host a stop on this year’s World Series schedule. After Boston, the competition will travel to Paris, France on June 18 before heading to other international locations.

