7NEWS sports reporter Chelsi McDonald caught up with Boston Red Sox Manager Alex Cora and Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom in Fort Myers, Florida, where they discussed expectations for the upcoming 2022 season.

Hear what Cora and Bloom had to say in the video above.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)