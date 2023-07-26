DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - After months of rehabilitative care at the New England Aquarium, four rescued sea turtles are back in their ocean home after being released Tuesday night off Cape Cod.

A small crowd watched from West Dennis Beach as the three green sea turtles and one Kemp’s ridley, a critically endangered species, crawled across the sand and into Nantucket Sound. The animals spent more than eight months at the New England Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy.

As part of their work protecting ocean animals and habitats, Aquarium scientists will be tracking and studying the movement of the three green turtles using satellite tags, which provide valuable information about where the turtles swim, feed, and travel.

During the 2022 cold-stunning season, the Aquarium treated 518 live sea turtles that were rescued from the shores of Cape Cod by staff and volunteers from Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary. There are 13 turtles remaining at the Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital, most of which that are expected be released off Cape Cod later in the summer after completing rehabilitation.

In keeping with this year’s turtle-naming theme of pasta and noodles, the group released Tuesday night included Rotini, Cavatappi, Cavatelli, and Chitarra. More details on the turtles:

“Cavatelli” (#113) Stranded Nov. 18, 2022 in Eastham, MA. Species: Green This turtle had a heart rate of just three beats per minute upon intake at the Aquarium’s facility.The turtle responded well to routine prophylactic and supportive care treatments.

“Cavatappi” (#211) Stranded Nov. 21, 2022 on Nantucket, MA. Species: Green During rehabilitation, Cavatappi presented with mild lameness in the left front flipper with X-rays showing changes to the humerus bone in that flipper. The turtle responded well to treatment with antibiotics and pain medication with resolution of the lameness along with bone improvement on radiographs.

“Chitarra” (#433) Stranded Dec. 2, 2022 in Wellfleet, MA. Species: Green The turtle responded well to routine prophylactic and supportive care treatments. Chitarra arrived to the Aquarium weighing 3.7kg, and upon release gained 2.1 kg thanks to a nutritious diet regimen, which includes veggies.

“Rotini” (#751) Stranded Dec. 14, 2022 in Provincetown, MA. Species: Kemp’s ridley This turtle began its rehabilitation journey at the National Marine Life Center in Bourne, MA before being transferred to the Aquarium. The turtle had bacterial sepsis and a severe bone infection of the shell that was treated with multiple systemic and topical treatments. Over time, the sepsis resolved and the abnormal bone was debrided as underlying healthy tissue had formed.



