Rescuers rushed to save a young girl in Wales whose float blew out to sea with her on it on Monday.

The volunteer rescue crew spotted the girl on her float as she screamed out for help.

They lifted the girl into their lifeboat and brought her back to shore to be reunited with her parents.

WATCH: Rhyl @RNLI Lifeboat volunteers rescue young girl from a dingy blown out to sea off Kinmel Bay.



The dingy had been blown out to sea after the safety line had become detached. The girl was reunited with her family on the beach.#savinglivesatsea #rnli #lifeboat #lifesaving pic.twitter.com/yMMprByZXh — Rhyl RNLI (@rhyllifeboat) May 31, 2021

