(WHDH) — A retiring pilot made a 2-year-old’s trip extra special when he gave the boy living with Down Syndrome a priceless gift inside of the plane’s cockpit.

Ki and his mother recently ended up sitting next to the wife of American Airlines Captain Joe Wiess during a trip from Madrid to Miami.

The flight marked the toddler’s first and Weiss’ last before he retired after nearly 35 years on the job.

Weiss invited Ki and his mother to the cockpit, where Weiss gave the 2-year-old his captain’s wings.

Ki also took a turn in the captain’s seat, where he took hold of the controls.

His mother says the gift from the veteran pilot means the world to him.

