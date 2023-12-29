REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The owner of a furniture store in Revere says he’s grateful an attempted robbery ended without serious injuries after he and his friends ran after and captured a suspect.

Thaier Tuffaha, the storeowner of B.D.’s Furniture Outlet on Squire Road, shared surveillance video with 7NEWS showing the incident and described how he and a group of friends snapped into action to foil the attempt.

Surveillance video captured the moment the suspect tried to rob the store, with him leaping over a counter and attempting to lunge at the cashier, only to slip on the floor and fall on his side as the employee ran away.

All the while, several others, including Tuffaha, were watching.

“I was in the back, looking at the camera – I have to,” Tuffaha explained, noting how he immediately thought to protect the employee by the register. “He’s attacking the girl – I didn’t care about the money then – I thought of the girl.”

He said he never thought about his own safety when he decided to chase after the man after he and his group saw what was happening on camera.

The men wasted no time before jumping into action – chasing the suspect outside where he attempted to squeeze through a fence.

“That’s his shoe! It’s still here!” Tuffaha said as he showed a 7NEWS camera crew the fencing, pointing to a single Under Armour brand sneaker on the ground.

The suspect ultimately didn’t get far. Tuffaha and his group were able to get ahold of the suspect and held him until police arrived.

A member of the storeowner’s group ended up needing stitches for a cut on his hand, but Tuffaha told 7NEWS he was grateful the situation wasn’t worse.

“If you ask me for money, I’ll give it to you – but don’t do that!” he laughed.

