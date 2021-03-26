WATCH: Rockland police release surveillance footage of armed robbery that led to Quincy standoff

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Rockland police released surveillance footage of the armed robbery that led to a police chase, armed standoff and fatal shooting in Quincy Friday morning.

The 36-year-old man, whose name has not been released, can be seen in a black sweatshirt approaching the counter of a 7-Eleven convenience store on Market Street and pointing what appears to be a gun at the two clerks standing there.

The suspect is able to make off with over $300 from the register.

A lottery winner who had entered the 7-Eleven to cash a ticket just moments after the suspect fled was able to provide police with a description of the man.

VIDEO: Here’s the surveillance from the 7-11 in Rockland. The Chief says the suspect robbed the 2 clerks at gunpoint. When he left the guy in the gray shirt, who just won a scratch-off ticket & came to collect his prize, followed the suspect while on the phone w/ PD. #7News pic.twitter.com/pqV2dHGG26 — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) March 26, 2021

Cellphone video showed the man frantically running through the Brookside Road neighborhood moments after the robbery.

“He was at my front door, I was looking at him,” Christine Breadmore told 7NEWS. “He was like, ‘I was just jumped by two kids. Can I use your telephone?’ I said no right away.”

Officers responding to reports of a suspicious man running around the neighborhood were able to track him down.

The officers ordered him to the ground at gunpoint, but the suspect said, “shoot me, shoot me,” and refused to comply with the order, according to Rockland Police Chief John Llewellyn. An officer then deployed a taser but it proved ineffective because the suspect was wearing a heavy sweatshirt.

The suspect was then able to escape on foot and stole the Rockland police cruiser before leading officers on a chase into Quincy, hitting several cruisers in the process, Morrissey said.

An Abington police officer lost control of his cruiser during the chase and crashed into a utility pole.

The 36-year-old man, whose name has not been released, later tried to get out of the cruiser with a patrol rifle in his hand near the BJ’s gas station on Burgin Parkway in Quincy and was fatally shot by police, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Investigators in Rockland are continuing to search for a handgun that the suspect was said to be in possession of during the robbery.

