ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Rowley Police officers lured a pack of goats off the roadway with a unexpected tool: a box of McDonald’s French fries.

Rowley officers’ body camera footage shows the runaway animals blocking traffic, and officers trying unsuccessfully at first to move them.

Police said the goats did eventually move, but only for some McDonald’s fries.

