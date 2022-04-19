BOSTON (WHDH) - Runners were thrilled to compete in the 126th Boston Marathon as the historic 26.2-mile race returned to its April date following a lengthy hiatus.

The world’s most prestigious marathon returned to the streets from Hopkinton to Boston’s Copley Square on Monday, three years after the last Patriots’ Day race and six months after its 125th edition was delayed, canceled, and delayed again by the COVID-19 pandemic.

