MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - Wild weather this weekend brought a rare phenomenon to Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire in the form of sea smoke.

The fog forms when cold air moves over warmer water. The result is a low blanket of fog hovering above the water.

Footage shared on Friday showed a view of the sea smoke from Moultonborough, N.H.

