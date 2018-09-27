KAIKOURA, New Zealand (WHDH) — A group of kayakers paddling in the ocean off New Zealand got an unexpected slap from a seal battling an octopus.

A friend testing out a new GoPro camera captured the moments when the seal jumped out of the water and slapped one of the kayakers in the face with an octopus.

The kayakers had been watching the seal and octopus fight with each other for a while but they never expected to get that close to the action.

The man who got hit was stunned by what happened, while his friend described it as a day to remember.

