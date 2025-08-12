HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Security cameras captured the moment of impact inside Big Dawgs eatery in Haverhill when without warning, a car came crashing into the bar.

The images are chilling. A bartender looks on in disbelief as debris flies through the air, before calmly going to the kitchen to call for help.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. Monday night. Emergency responders say the driver lost control leaving a nearby Walgreens parking lot on S. Main Street and then barreled into the front of the bar. The driver just missed customers who left minutes before the crash.

The driver and the passenger weren’t injured and no on was hurt inside the bar and restaurant.

Bob Lapierre, who just opened the bar in January, spent much of Tuesday cleaning up the mess left behind and tried to shore up the building so they can reopen as soon as possible.

For now, Lapierre is breathing a sigh of relief, and is well aware the story could’ve ended very differently.

