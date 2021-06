PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 7NEWS viewer recorded a video of a shark feeding on a seal near a popular Cape Cod beach on Saturday afternoon.

The video shows the shark swimming near the shoreline of Race Point Beach in Provincetown.

The viewer told 7NEWS that it had taken down a seal.

The beach was temporarily closed to swimmers following the sighting.

