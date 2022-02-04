(WHDH)–A Colorado sheriff’s deputy is being praised for his quick actions that helped save a dog trapped inside a burning vehicle earlier this week.

Body camera footage captured the deputy smashing several windows before working with the owner to hoist the dog, named Hank, out of the vehicle to safety.

Hank was running and playing just minutes after being rescued, according to his owner.

