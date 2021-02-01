WATCH: Shirtless man jumps into frigid Atlantic Ocean during nor’easter

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A nor’easter blowing sleet across the beach was not enough to stop one man who wanted to take a dip in the frigid Atlantic Ocean Monday.

7News cameras at Plum Island caught a shirtless man wading out into the water before running back.

The ocean’s temperature in the area was between 33 and 40 degrees, according to NOAA, and wind gusts were in the 40 mph range.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)