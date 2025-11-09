HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - Shocking surveillance videos shows the moment a driver slammed into parked cars in Holbrook on Saturday evening, leaving him hospitalized with serious injuries and causing the vehicles he hit to go up in flames.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed the white truck speeding down the wrong side of South Franklin Street around 6 p.m. before hitting two parked cars head-on.

“I heard the big noise, boom. I thought someone shoot someone or something,” a witness aid.

People in nearby stores heard the collision.

“We were like just in the shop taking care of customers and all of the sudden we heard boom, like a bomb go off,” he said.

One man ran out to see his rental vehicle going up in flames, while a pizza shop owner helped the driver of the truck.

“I opened the back door. I talked to him, ‘Are you OK? Are you OK?’ Because he was shaking. It was a scary moment and all he said was my leg, my leg, my leg hurts,” the owner said.

Holbrook fire officials say the driver suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

There were no other injuries.

