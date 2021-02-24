WATCH: Shocking video shows brazen daylight shooting on busy road in Canton

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Canton police released a new video of what they described as a “disgusting” and “targeted” shooting that took place on a busy roadway over the weekend.

The video was taken why a witness and shows a shooting incident that took place in broad daylight on Turnpike Street in the midst of homes, apartments and businesses.

The two cars are seen colliding in the street before one of the cars spins out onto a side street. An occupant of that vehicle then walks into frame with what appears to be a gun brandished and fires several shots into the other car.

By the time officers arrived at the scene, both the cars were gone. They were able to track down the abandoned vehicles a short distance away one of them had about six bullet holes in the side.

The drivers and passengers in the cars all fled on foot, according to police.

Though the video indicates the incident started as a road rage incident, police said they believe this was a targeted shooting and that the people involved knew each other. They described the act as “intentional” and “incredibly brazen.”

“I was disgusted that someone would be that careless, that brazen to fire rounds at a motor vehicle across 138,” he said. “It’s a busy road, it’s 5:30 p.m. your family, my family, anybody could have been walking. They could have been going out for a Sunday dinner like people should be able to enjoy anywhere.”

No one was hurt.

Police are turning to the public for help tracking the suspects down and urge anyone with information to contact them.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)