BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brookline building gave way on Sunday as residents were digging out their cars, sending bricks toppling onto the ground during a shocking incident that was caught on camera.

Emergency crews responding to the collapse on Vernon Street around 10 a.m. found the top two floors of the under-construction building scattered across the ground. Miraculously, there were no reported injuries.

The neighboring building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Several parked cars were dented by debris, one covered completely in bricks and other material.

All building permits for this site are active and valid, officials said.

The remainder of the building is in the process of being torn down to render the area safe for residents.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation, though fire officials say the weather may have been a factor.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)