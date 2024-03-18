BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has shared shocking video showing dozens of bicyclists riding alongside cars on the expressway on Sunday.

The video shows the bicyclists and motor scooter riders on Interstate 93 southbound near the Albany Street on-ramp.

Motorists can be seen hitting the brakes to avoid hitting the group.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries or if any of the riders are going to face criminal charges.

If you saw this happening, we want to hear from you. Reach out at news@whdh.com.

