BOSTON (WHDH) – Police are investigating after a driver slammed into a shuttle bus outside of an Everett casino and fled the scene, officials said.

Video filmed by a witness shows the driver ramming his Honda Accord into the back of the bus, exiting their vehicle to examine the damage, and getting back inside their car.

“He gets out of the car, he looks at the car and I could see he’s bleeding a little because the airbag came out,” said witness Diego Smart. “And he gets back in the car and he proceeds to try to escape.”

Smart said the bus had already dropped off some of its passengers, who were now walking along the sidewalk as the hit-and-run driver tried to flee the scene.

“When I pulled up, people were running back onto the bus and onto the street to avoid being hit by him,” said Smart.

The damaged Honda Accord continued down Broadway and into Boston, running red lights and weaving in and out of traffic.

No one was injured during the incident, Encore officials said.

Police have received a photo of the vehicle’s license plate and the crash remains under investigation, according to Everett police.

No additional information was immediately available.

