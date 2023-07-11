REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A cash grab was recently caught on camera in Revere as a gas station worker was ambushed, sending dollar bills flying.

A group of people could be seen pouncing on the money, racing to pick it up.

Days later, the longtime owner of the Gulf Station on Broadway in Revere, Sam Kanj told 7NEWS he was shocked to see one of his employees attacked.

“We’ve never had this problem before but, this time, it was bad,” Kanj said.

The incident happened on Friday night.

Kanj said a group of “young kids” arrived on scooters and said they needed gas.

“He was trying to help,” Kanj said of the clerk. “Suddenly, he walks inside to grab something to help them out.”

Kanj said the individuals pushed the clerk and snatched money from his pockets.

“You can see how they beat him up,” Kanj said, referring to video of the incident.

Cameras showed one of the teens snatching money from the station clerk while others dove for cash on the floor.

Then, video showed the assault.

“We are very friendly,” Kanj said. “If they have no money to get gas, we will give them free gas. We always do that for everybody, but attacking an old man, 65-years-old and pushing him this way?”

The clerk of more than 14 years is beloved in the Revere community.

“Everybody knows everybody here,” Kanj said. “We know all of our customers. We have a big support for him.”

In the wake of the incident last week, Kanj said groups of people have been checking on the clerk, bringing items such as pizza and flowers.

“Again it was a surprise,” Kanj said of the incident itself. “We’ve never been in this situation before.”

While the thieves, in this case, got away with the cash, Kanj said he knows what is most important.

“When I walked in, I didn’t care about what happened, how much we lost, as long as he’s healthy, he’s OK,” Kanj said. “Closed early, let him go, relax. The next day, everything was fine. We’re back in business, people love us around here.”

Kanj said police have promised to get to the bottom of this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Revere police.

