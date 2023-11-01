BOSTON (WHDH) - Shocking video released by the Department of Transportation shows the moment police say a 21-year-old Boston man sped into the Sumner Tunnel when it was closed for an ongoing construction project early Saturday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a 2008 Dodge RAM pickup truck operating erratically in the closed tunnel around 2 a.m. arrested Elvis Nazaret Escobar Sr. after he allegedly zig-zagged through a construction zone at a high rate of speed and nearly struck three workers, according to state police.

He was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, trespassing in a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage, and operating an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle.

