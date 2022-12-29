BOSTON (WHDH) - Shocking new video shows the moment a highway sign toppled onto a vehicle in Somerville.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation released surveillance video showing the sign near Sullivan Square come crashing down onto a Honda CRV that was driving underneath it around 9 a.m. on Dec. 16.

State police say there were no injuries.

MassDOT is investigating what caused the sign to fall.

