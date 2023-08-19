BOSTON (WHDH) - A shocking cellphone video of a person standing on top of a moving Red Line train has triggered an investigation at the MBTA.

The dangerous stunt has gone viral online but transit police and the agency are taking it very seriously.

The video captured in Dorchester around 7 p.m. Thursday shows the person standing on top of the train as it crosses the Neponset-Anderson Bridge.

Ailee Tahmassebi was with a friend when they spotted the Red Line rider and pulled out her phone to record the video.

“I was just kind of watching and then it hit me to start recording,” she said. “I thought he was doing it for clout or something.”

As the train left view, the person could be seen getting back down off the top of the train.

In a statement, the T said it is taking the matter very seriously and urged riders to call 911 if they see someone standing on top of the train.

