NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Shocking video shows the moment a postal carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Nashua, New Hampshire on Tuesday, sparking an investigation and a search for the suspects.

Officers responding to a report of a postal carrier robbed on Blacksmith Way around 2:30 p.m. spoke with the carrier, who said equipment was stolen from him, according to police.

Police say the suspect vehicle is an older-model gray GMC Yukon with a female driver.

The two male suspects were wearing hoodies and masks.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashua, New Hampshire police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

