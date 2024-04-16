NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Shocking video shows the moment a postal carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Nashua, New Hampshire on Tuesday, sparking an investigation and a search for the suspects.

Officers responding to a report of a postal carrier robbed on Blacksmith Way around 2:30 p.m. spoke with the carrier, who said equipment was stolen from him, according to police.

Police say the suspect vehicle is an older-model gray GMC Yukon with a female driver.

The two male suspects were wearing hoodies and masks.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashua, New Hampshire police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox