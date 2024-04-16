NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Shocking video shows the moment a postal carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Nashua, New Hampshire on Tuesday, sparking an investigation and a search for the suspects.
Officers responding to a report of a postal carrier robbed on Blacksmith Way around 2:30 p.m. spoke with the carrier, who said equipment was stolen from him, according to police.
Police say the suspect vehicle is an older-model gray GMC Yukon with a female driver.
The two male suspects were wearing hoodies and masks.
No additional information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Nashua, New Hampshire police.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)