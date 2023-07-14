DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pickup truck was stolen in Dorchester on Friday with a child still inside of it and shocking new video shows the moment the suspect removed the child in a car seat and abandoned them on the side of the road before driving off.

Surveillance video obtained by 7NEWS shows the black truck pull up to the corner of Geneva Avenue before the driver can be seen lowering a car seat with the child inside onto the curb and driving away. Seconds later, another person recovered the child.

Police say the pickup truck was stolen around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Geneva Avenue and Westville Street and later found unoccupied at Columbia Road and Washington Street.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)