FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Shocking surveillance video shows the moment a man ripped a backpack off a woman as she was walking in Framingham on Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a reported robbery on Waverly Street around 9:30 a.m. learned that a suspect, believed to be male, pulled the backpack off a woman as she was walking along the street, according to police.

Police say the suspect made a gesture toward their waistband as if they had a weapon but didn’t show one.

He was dressed in dark clothing, had a face mask, and was seen getting into a dark-colored Honda Pilot.

There were no reported injuries. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Framingham police.

