BOSTON (WHDH) - New video shows a worker nearly being struck by an Orange Line train earlier this month.

Workers were on the tracks near Tufts Medical Center north and Chinatown around 10:30 a.m. on March 1 when they had to suddenly duck into safety areas to allow a train to pass due to a procedural violation by the train operator, according to the MBTA.

The advanced mobile flagger system was in place and officials are looking into how the incident occurred.

There were no reported injuries.

