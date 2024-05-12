PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Shocking videos shared with 7NEWS show drivers blowing by stopped school buses with their stop signs extended in Peabody and police say they’re looking to crack down on drivers before a child gets hurt.

In what has become a troubling trend in the city, Bus Patrol cameras captured more than 3,000 incidents of drivers illegally passing buses between September and May. The evidence comes after the district joined forces with Bus Patrol to launch a pilot program that equipped 10 buses with surveillance cameras.

The first full week of school captured 184 incidents alone, the company said. Drivers who illegally pass a school bus can be fined $250.

The district is now working with the police department to place officers at some high-risk areas identified by the pilot. They also have unmarked cruisers following buses to nab drivers in the act.

