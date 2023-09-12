LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - SKY7-HD provided an aerial view of Leominster Tuesday after severe flash flooding swept through parts of the city on Monday.

Floodwaters rose through several areas within Leominster and its surrounding communities beginning late Monday afternoon. By Tuesday morning, some streets and homes were left in ruins.

On Pleasant Street, the surge of water left one home literally on edge with a moat-like hole eroded around it. Pleasant Street itself was ripped up with underground pipes exposed.

An indoor flea market off Spruce Street was torn apart. Overhead, the view from the sky showed how part of the building collapsed. Another section was left severely cracked.

At the Meadowbrook Acres mobile home community elsewhere in Leominster, a major cleanup was underway just hours after rescue crews had to evacuate people from their flooded homes.

Though some of the floodwater had receded, there was still lots of water in parts of Leominster on Tuesday, with enough in one spot to cause waves when 7NEWS spotted a pick-up truck driving through the area.

Cleanup efforts are expected to continue throughout Leominster and surrounding communities this week after what Leominster mayor Dean Mazzarella on Tuesday described as “catastrophic” flooding.

While Mazzarella said there were no serious injuries, officials are estimating the cost of recent local flood damage to be in the millions. Read additional coverage of flooding in Leominster and the aftermath here.

