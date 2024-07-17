MILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - SKY7-HD provided an aerial view of Milford, New Hampshire Wednesday after strong storms swept through the area, causing widespread tree damage and knocking out power to many area homes.

Stormy weather arrived in Milford near sunset Tuesday night as part of a larger line of storms that impacted southern New England.

More than 12 hours later, crews were still busy shortly before 12 p.m. Wednesday sorting through the damage.

At least two large cranes were set up within blocks of each other hoisting downed trees off homes. Several other trees fell near homes, narrowly missing the structures.

At one point, a crane was seen lowering a worker in a harness onto a badly damaged roof to work on a tree that was embedded in the structure.

Emergency crews appeared to be on scene in at least one spot in Milford.

Debris littered yards and large swaths of trees appeared to have been blown over in a wooded area.

Utility crews were seen repairing power lines. In one spot, a utility pole appeared to have entirely snapped, dropping utility infrastructure onto the road below.

Already hit hard Tuesday, Milford was included under a new severe thunderstorm watch Wednesday afternoon.

The watch will remain in effect until 8 p.m. and warns of possible hail, high wind, and lightning associated with a new round of storms that are expected to again most across southern New England Wednesday evening.

