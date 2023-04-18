NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (WHDH) - A snowboarder survived a scary fall on Mount Washington in New Hampshire on Saturday.

The incident happened at Tuckerman Ravine, one of the steepest parts of the mountain.

Video shows the snowboarder trying to make his way down the slope and then tumbling down, slamming into rocks and ice on the way.

Ski patrol checked on him to make sure he was not hurt.

