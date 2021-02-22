WATCH: Sox manager Alex Cora, ace Chris Sale talk expectations for 2021 season

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
Trending
- 7Weather: Rain & Snow Move Back In
- Number of Mass. communities considered high-risk for coronavirus drops to 66
- Police: Girl who disappeared after school found in motel room with man she met online
- ‘I’m going to f—you up’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
- MBTA commuter rail adjustments target peak service
- Boston seafood restaurant catches extremely rare albino lobster
- Snowblowers sold nationwide recalled due to amputation hazard
- Click here for more coronavirus coverage