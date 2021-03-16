NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A launch by SpaceX from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida Sunday morning could be seen from New England.

7NEWS viewer Dave Henriquez captured SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket soaring through the sky over Newton.

The Falcon 9 is a two-stage rocket, which stands 70 meters or 229 feet tall, according to information provided during the broadcast of the launch. It is described by SpaceX as the “first orbital class rocket capable of reflight.”

Sixty Starlink satellites were deployed about an hour after the rocket was launched.

