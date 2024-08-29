LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Surveillance video shows an SUV barreling into a front porch overnight in Lawrence, as a police cruiser rushes after it.

The vehicle destroyed the Parker Street porch and next door neighbor’s railings at around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

“I go up to the front door and I realize there is an entire car rammed into our porch,” said a man who lives in the multi-family home.

According to witnesses, the two women in the SUV had minor injuries and were able to get out of the vehicle on their own.

“We heard a car screeching and there was a police officer after them and they hit that corner there and jumped, knocked this fence down and the tree and then crashed in here,” said Armani Escobar, who lives at the home.

Both of the women went to the hospital, Escobar said.

Later Wednesday, parts of the SUV were seen strewn around the yard.

“The good thing is everybody is okay, you know, I mean, I feel bad. They’re young girls too, you know,” Escobar said.

It is unclear whether the driver is facing any charges.

No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)