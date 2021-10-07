BOSTON (WHDH) - Spencer the therapy dog has become a fan favorite along the Boston Marathon route after a video of him cheering on runners went viral — and he’s back with a reassuring message for those returning to run the 2021 race.

In a video posted to Facebook, Spencer holds pieces of paper that read, “It’s been 2 1/2 years, we’ve been through a lot, we’ve missed you all. We’re ready to see you again. Welcome back runners!” before running out with two flags, one that reads Boston Strong and the other that has a heart.

The caption on the post read, “The last 2 years We have all been through some challenges. We almost lost our Spencer last year and thought he would never be able to cheer the Boston marathon again. Miracles do happen and he is with us today. It has been a long wait but Spencer is ready to see you all again. See you all Monday! We are Boston Strong.#BostonStrong #SpencerStrong.”

