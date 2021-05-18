WATCH: Springfield officers revive 3-month-old baby boy who suddenly stopped breathing

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Springfield Police Department released stunning body camera footage of officers reviving a 3-month-old baby boy who suddenly stopped breathing last month.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the Mason Square neighborhood around 11 a.m. April 20 for a baby struggling to breathe. When officers arrived they were led upstairs to where the baby Kiro’s mother Porshe James was performing CPR and noticed he was not moving and turning blue.

“I was just praying because I was like, ‘God help me to stay calm and help my son breathe,” she said. “I was just praying that God would help him.”

After performing CPR for more than three minutes the baby regained consciousness and began to breathe on his own.

The mother and baby were transported to Baystate’s Pediatric Unit for further treatment.

Kiro is said to be doing well now.

James said she is especially grateful to the officers and was able to thank them at the station weeks later.

“It was close to tears for a lot of people and it’s just amazing that the little baby is doing OK now,” Officer Ryan Walsh said.

James said Kiro has always been a fighter. He was born at just 26 weeks old and has been diagnosed with spina bifida.

The difficulty breathing was brought about by reflux that is now being controlled by medication.

