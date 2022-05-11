SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two rookie Springfield Police officers saved the life of a 3-month-old baby girl on Monday, and the department has released bodycam footage of the harrowing incident.

On Monday afternoon, officers Christopher Charles and Luis Rodriguez were working a detail assignment at an intersection when a frantic woman drove up to the 2021 graduates, screaming that her baby wasn’t breathing. The officers ran to the vehicle and found the baby to be pale, choking and gasping for air.

Officer Rodriguez requested an ambulance while officer Charles placed the baby on his forearm, patting her on the back to clear her airway. Shortly thereafter, she began crying and spitting up a white liquid.

Paramedics arrived a short time later and brought the baby to a local hospital for further evaluation. She was released later that day.

“I am so proud of these officers who immediately took action, kept their composure in a stressful situation and worked together to help this baby,” Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood said. “Officers start every shift not knowing what they may face that day or how they may be able to make an impact, and I am thankful that they were in the right place at the right time to use their training to save a life.”

Mayor Dominic Sarno praised the officers for a job well done.

“I am so relieved that our brave and dedicated officers were able to offer assistance and utilize their training to save the life of this precious child,” he said in a statement. “Simply tremendous life-saving work by Officers Christopher Charles and Luis Rodriguez – they were so calm, cool and collected.”

He added that he’s “happy” the mother and child are healthy.

