WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A stunning stallion took a swim with his friend, a yellow Labrador, in New Hampshire on Thursday.

Heather Jean Brown videos of the stallion, named Hercules, swimming in Wolfeboro Bay with the Labrador, Molly.

The two animals appeared to be enjoying themselves in the water.

