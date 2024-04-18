Massachusetts State Police chased three people suspected of stealing a car and speeding away on Wednesday.

Troopers said they attempted to stop the stolen car in Berkley, but the driver sped down Route 79 and through other local roads.

Three people bailed out of the car and took off into the nearby woods.

A state police helicopter spotted the car and Berkley Police took the suspects into custody. They are facing multiple charges.

